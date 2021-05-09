The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 22:54-62

The Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ According to LukeSession 10 - LUKE 22:54-62DENIED - Denying Jesus Leads to Sorrow and Quilt.LIFEWAY | ADULT STUDY | SPRING 2021Some of the most haunting words Jesus ever uttered were about denying Him. He taught His disciples that whoever denied Him before men. He would deny before God the Father. With Jesus being our intercessor before the throne of God, these words are hard to forget. Itis no surprise then that denying Jesus leads to sorrow and guilt. As Jesus faced the cross, Peter experienced the pain of denying Him. From Peter, we learn about the heartbreak of denying Christ and the hope of forgiveness in the aftermath of doing so. Reflect on a time you were abandoned by someone you considered a friend. What one word would you use to define the emotions you felt?