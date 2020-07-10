$3 Trillion of Fed Counterfeiting Not Enough: Republicans and Pelosi Want More!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Washington is a land of delusions. One side creates delusions about Coronavirus, while the other side creates delusions about the economy. Politicians of all stripes are so desperate to keep their house of cards together that they're putting their faith in Federal Reserve counterfeiting. The era of government omnipotence is ending.