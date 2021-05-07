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07.05.21 White Supremist "4th of July" ? We Need Independence From These Shills
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20 views • July 05, 2021
The Division and Linguistic Programming were in full swing yesterday as we celebrated Independence day. Luckily we already have a "shot" for the diseases known as Treason, Grifting and Race Baiting.
Hang in there folks,
Be The Big 3
Pima, Sancho and E.
We appreciate you for taking the time to watch, like and share.
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Hang in there folks,
Be The Big 3
Pima, Sancho and E.
We appreciate you for taking the time to watch, like and share.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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