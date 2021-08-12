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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Known Duty, Moses & Zipporah -Type Meets Antitype - What's Up Prof? 76
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196 views • August 12, 2021
In Episode 76 we look at the story of Moses, Zipporah, and the Exodus and how the type meets the antitype in the time that we live in. Just as Moses and the Israelites, each of us today have a known duty of God that, if we neglect to perform, makes it impossible to be under His protection.
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Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
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