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The Country of Chile Joins Efforts to find Missing Kiev Critic, GONZALO LIRA aka Coach Red Pill - RT 042222
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40 views • April 22, 2022
The disappearance of US-Chilean journalist Gonzalo Lira in Kharkov, Ukraine has now attracted the attention of the government in Santiago. They’ve joined efforts to find the Kiev leadership critic, as fellow journalists and authors around the world express concern for his life.
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