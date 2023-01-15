NWO: U.S. govt suing doctor $500 billion for endorsing vitamin D & zinc

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to SGT Report



Dr. Eric Nepute is being targeted, persecuted and sued for $500 billion dollars by the criminal US federal government for having the audacity to recommend vitamin D and Zinc to his patients.





Dr. Nepute's website: https://stopmedicaltyranny.com/