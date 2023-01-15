NWO: U.S. govt suing doctor $500 billion for endorsing vitamin D & zinc

FAIR
Dr. Eric Nepute is being targeted, persecuted and sued for $500 billion dollars by the criminal US federal government for having the audacity to recommend vitamin D and Zinc to his patients.
Dr. Nepute's website: https://stopmedicaltyranny.com/
