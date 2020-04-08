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Wilson Protocols now being used by the russians to KILL coronavirus!
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21 views • April 08, 2020
These mobile ozonizers can disinfect almost any medical room with area of up to 100 square meters. According to the inventors, this disinfection method surpasses "hard" ultraviolet radiation or use of chlorine.
"Currently, most rooms are being disinfected with chlorine, which is toxic, whereas ozoning is a clean technology, which, if used properly, has no negative effects. Our systems make it possible to sterilize medical attire without using high temperatures, which prolongs its lifetime," says Stanislav Kosarev, the project’s curator.
The new system’s key advantages are a high concentration of ozone produced, a high rate of disinfection and sterilization, the device’s compact size and mobility, and its low cost of operation. The new ozone maker is expected to need half as much energy as existing analogs.
https://tass.com/science/1141411
"Currently, most rooms are being disinfected with chlorine, which is toxic, whereas ozoning is a clean technology, which, if used properly, has no negative effects. Our systems make it possible to sterilize medical attire without using high temperatures, which prolongs its lifetime," says Stanislav Kosarev, the project’s curator.
The new system’s key advantages are a high concentration of ozone produced, a high rate of disinfection and sterilization, the device’s compact size and mobility, and its low cost of operation. The new ozone maker is expected to need half as much energy as existing analogs.
https://tass.com/science/1141411
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