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Dr Thomas Cowan - Coronavirus & Electrification of the Earth (French subs)
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39 views • April 15, 2020
Dr Thomas Cowan explains in no uncertain terms that the progressive electrification of the earth is responsible for all the pandemics since 1918 and the so-called "Spanish Flu". Same with the current Covid-19 crisis and 5G.
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