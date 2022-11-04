THE DEMONS ARE COMING FOR YOUR CHILDREN

Nov 2, 2022
I'm on location at the Orange County Board of Supervisors building, reporting on the new "emergency" for the RSV (aka the common cold). So many koinkydinks in this story!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.