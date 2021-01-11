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Proof of media and democrats double standard – message from the president
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140 views • January 11, 2021
What if I told you that the media hates President trump, and Trump supporters, but loves the Democrats? Would you believe me? Would it be too far-fetched to believe, that because of that hate, they report unfairly, unprofessionally, and with great malice? OK, enough of the sarcasm. The media has an outrageous double standard. They ignore leftist riots, they ignore the crimes from the bureaucrats, and leftist politicians, and that’s just on Monday.
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