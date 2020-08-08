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THE MIGHTY ANGEL WITH THE LITTLE SCROLL
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16 views • August 08, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 10:1-11. John saw a great angel come down from heaven. It seemed that a cloud covered him like a coat. There was a rainbow above his head. But his face shone with a bright light like the sun. The impression of his legs was like fire. There was a little book in the left hand of the angel. This book was open so that people could read it. The angel came down to earth. He was a very large angel. He put one foot on the land and the other foot on the sea. By this, he showed that he had great authority. When the angel spoke, his voice was like the loud roar of a lion. At his call, the 7 thunders answered. The 7 thunders seemed to speak words. John heard the thunders. And he understood what they said.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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