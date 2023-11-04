Create New Account
New Maui Direct Energy Weapons Questions Emerge
DaKey2Eternity
Published 16 hours ago

As Lahaina Maui is Finally Reopening to Displaced Residents, New Questions Emerge about Direct Energy Weapons. How Else can Buildings and Automotive Vehicles be incinerated into molten metal, when nearby trees, vegetation, and wooden structures have remained enigmatically intact?

weaponsenergymauisatellitesccpwildfiresdirectlahaina

