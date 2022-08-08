Muzzled Zombie Threatens Maskless Shopper With Baseball Bat

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If you ask me, she got what she deserved.
Next time that masked, and no doubt jabbed zombie, might think twice about going in to bat for the NWO
Meantime a few points for team Pure Blood.
Mirrored - Mr Cheswick
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