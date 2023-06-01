Create New Account
The Law of Free Will, Can We Ever Be Independent?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Original:https://youtu.be/sus67vhuNgA

20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P1


1h11m38s - 1h14m08s


https://www.divinetruth.com

“YOU ARE NOT INDIPENDENT BECAUSE EVERY SINGLE LIVING CREATURE AROUND YOU IS EFFECTED BY WHATEVER YOU FEEL.”

spiritualitynew agesimpleconnectionsoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionnew new agesoul healinglaw of lovesoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to heallaw of free willindependent choiceuniversal gods lawsfree will the gods giftunderstanding free willam i independentfree will vs independencyautomatic dependencyconsequences of my choices

