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Acupuncture and Neutrino Energy: The Future of Cancer Stem Cell Therapy? | Clip from Episode 2 of "Eastern Medicine: Journey Through Asia" by The Truth About Cancer
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85 views • January 22, 2021
We hope you enjoy this clip from “Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA!” Today we join Dr. Pan Nien Chung to talk about the removal of cancer stem cells with special acupuncture.
Acupuncture is a staple of traditional Chinese medicine, and utilizes energy pathways, called meridians, to improve the flow of energy, called chi. Dr. Pan Nien Chung describes a special kind of acupuncture that focuses on solar alignment. The energy provided by the sun is called neutrino energy and is an integral part of acupuncture therapy in Asia. Combining neutrino energy and acupuncture can help the body eliminate cancer stem cells. Exposing the patient to the neutrino energy from the sun, in combination with utilizing four special acupuncture points, causes the patient to excrete cancer stem cells in their urine. See the rest of this episode in the full series: https://tinyurl.com/eastern-medicine
In the summer of 2018, we traveled through Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. Asia is the birthplace of natural medicine with records as old as the 3rd century BCE showing the use of specific natural remedies. Remarkably, we still use some of them today! Over 60 experts, medical doctors, herbalists, and cancer survivors tell us what they did, how they did it, and what their results were in “Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA.”
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Meet the Expert: Dr. Pan Nien Chung
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Dr. Pan Nien Chung, MD, Ph.D., DSC, originally from Laos, has been in Taiwan for 50 years. During this period, he has attended high school and medical school and worked at the general hospital and National Research Institute.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Acupuncture is a staple of traditional Chinese medicine, and utilizes energy pathways, called meridians, to improve the flow of energy, called chi. Dr. Pan Nien Chung describes a special kind of acupuncture that focuses on solar alignment. The energy provided by the sun is called neutrino energy and is an integral part of acupuncture therapy in Asia. Combining neutrino energy and acupuncture can help the body eliminate cancer stem cells. Exposing the patient to the neutrino energy from the sun, in combination with utilizing four special acupuncture points, causes the patient to excrete cancer stem cells in their urine. See the rest of this episode in the full series: https://tinyurl.com/eastern-medicine
In the summer of 2018, we traveled through Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. Asia is the birthplace of natural medicine with records as old as the 3rd century BCE showing the use of specific natural remedies. Remarkably, we still use some of them today! Over 60 experts, medical doctors, herbalists, and cancer survivors tell us what they did, how they did it, and what their results were in “Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA.”
----------------------------------------------------------
Meet the Expert: Dr. Pan Nien Chung
----------------------------------------------------------
Dr. Pan Nien Chung, MD, Ph.D., DSC, originally from Laos, has been in Taiwan for 50 years. During this period, he has attended high school and medical school and worked at the general hospital and National Research Institute.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Join TTAC's 1 million+ FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Follow us on PINTEREST - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-pinterest
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/official-ttac-site
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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