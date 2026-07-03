Warmth Of Collectivism

Socialism Is Heating Up In America

* This is just entry-level socialism that we’re seeing right now.

* This isn’t even firing squad and re-education camp socialism that always follows this kind of stuff.

* When they tell you who they are, you better listen to them.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Carl Higbie Frontline (2 July 2026)

https://youtu.be/_osuML1Pr5c