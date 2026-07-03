Warmth Of Collectivism

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Socialism Is Heating Up In America
* This is just entry-level socialism that we’re seeing right now.
* This isn’t even firing squad and re-education camp socialism that always follows this kind of stuff.
* When they tell you who they are, you better listen to them.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Carl Higbie Frontline (2 July 2026)