© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fauci Announces He’s QUITTING The White House, Here’s When
Follow
2
Share
Report
276 views • June 03, 2022
Gary Franchi From NextNewsNetwork.com reports, Dr. Anthony Fauci told host Neil Cavuto on Fox News that he is stepping down from his position in 2024 - no matter who wins the presidential election that year.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.