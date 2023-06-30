THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 27 - The World Economic Forum (spanish subtitles)

Time to meet the WEF, the biggest and most dangerous political NGO in the world. See how they infiltrated every aspect of society, putting their puppets in high places, brainwashing them with their training programs, and making sure the WEF’s wicked goals be implemented on a global scale. Their goals? The same as always: world dominance, a New World Order, depopulation of the masses, and the utter submission of the remaining useless eaters.Can we prove this? Of course we can, and we do so in this episode. Watch how the spokesmen of the WEF, Klaus Schwab and Yuval Harari, confirm in their very own words the horror picture that we present to you just before we let them talk. Had we not let them say it, you would’ve never believed us. Do you want to know what kind of future they have in mind for us, in the very short term? Then watch this episode!





Español:





Es hora de conocer a la FEM, la mayor y más peligrosa ONG política del mundo. Vea cómo se infiltraron en todos los aspectos de la sociedad, colocando a sus marionetas en altos cargos, lavándoles el cerebro con sus programas de formación y asegurándose de que los perversos objetivos del FEM se implementen a escala mundial. ¿Sus objetivos? Los mismos de siempre: la dominación mundial, un Nuevo Orden Mundial, la despoblación de las masas y la sumisión total de los inútiles comedores restantes.

¿Podemos demostrarlo? Claro que podemos, y lo hacemos en este episodio. Vea cómo los portavoces del FEM, Klaus Schwab y Yuval Harari, confirman con sus propias palabras el cuadro de horror que le presentamos justo antes de dejarles hablar. Si no les hubiéramos dejado decirlo, nunca nos habrías creído. ¿Quieres saber qué tipo de futuro tienen pensado para nosotros, a muy corto plazo? Entonces, ¡mira este episodio!





