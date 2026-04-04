Trump Compared to Jesus as Iran War Fuels Religious Narrative

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This was originally posted by the White House — and then quietly deleted.
At an Easter event, Trump’s own faith advisor, Paula White, compares him to Jesus, talking about betrayal, arrest and “rising again.”
After backlash and accusations of blasphemy, the video was taken down.
Now it’s being re-shared.
At the same time, rhetoric around the Iran conflict is increasingly framed in religious terms by some of his supporters — even as part of a “bigger plan.”
Watch the clip and decide for yourself.
PLEASE SHARE