Changes Upon Our World (Jeff Nyquist 1/2)

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Jeffrey Nyquist and I sat down to discuss Earth’s electromagnetic field, food supply issues, farming, and theories regarding catastrophic earth changes. One of the big questions is whether the Chinese and Russians have advanced knowledge of these climate changes. If so, are there strategic ramifications?
J.R. Nyquist has written for Newsmax, WorldNetDaily, SierraTimes, Financial Sense and Epoch Times. He is author of the book Origins of the Fourth World War, The New Tactics of Global War and The Fool and His Enemy.
Global Cooling: An Interview With David DuByne https://jrnyquist.blog/2021/09/12/global-cooling-an-interview-with-david-dubyne/
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