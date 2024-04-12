2024-4-12 living the exodus 6 - chapters 11 to 12.32 - all about commands for passover



exodus 12-14

exodus 34

leviticus 23

deuteronomy 16

numbers 9

listen to how please Yahuah was with the very rare instances where His people actually did what HE said and kept passover. Did you know God was well pleased with solomon when they actually kept the law of God. And how easy is it to fall for beautiful silly women who lead your heart back into the religions of the world? very easy! You stare into their eyes, and they have you, just like they persuade adam.

No thank you. Men, be men. Serve the Lord. Put your foot down. Follow God. Teach what HE says, and do not care about the chaff. "what is the chaff to the wheat sayeth the Lord?!". If the woman will leave her people and become a daughter of Israel like Ruth did, well. And if not, then well; serve the Lord. If you don't lead, no one will. Have courage in Him to do what no one else will. If you don't, who will? Love them by keeping the charge of Yahuah, and speaking and teaching what is right in His eyes. If the blessing come, well, and if not, well; you will have lived out your years in faithfulness to the Father. I know its hard going against the whole world. The Father has overcome the world. Praise God!











