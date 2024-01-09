Create New Account
Jesse Watters | Crooked Fani Willis' sex scandal rocks President Trump's case in Georgia.
Published 21 hours ago

Jesse Watters  |  A sex scandal rocking President Trump's case in Georgia. A new motion says Fulton County DA Fani Willis financially benefited from hiring her inexperienced lover on the case.


jesse watterssex scandalcrooked fani willisrocks president trumps casein georgia

