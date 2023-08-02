Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
John Kerry Ice Free Arctic Prediction in 2009
channel image
Absolute Reality Clips
0 Subscribers
43 views
Published Wednesday

John Kerry says that scientists in 2009 predict ice free arctic in the summer after five years. Does he have egg on his face or is he unrepentant and still pushing the same crap in 2023?

Keywords
comedyclimate changefunnyconspiracy theoryjohn kerryfraudclimate sciencearctictrust the scienceglobal warningice free

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket