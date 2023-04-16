Create New Account
Mel - vaccine injury--Dr. Campbell
Published Yesterday

Thank you to Mel for sharing your sufferings to help other people. Links to useful organisations Jab Injuries Global: www.jabinjuriesglobal.com Description: One of the world’s leading non-profit advocacy organisations for the Covid-19 vaccine injured. The purpose of Jab Injuries Global is to recognize and support the many people damaged by the Covid-19 vaccines. Jab Injuries Australia (offshoot of Jab Injuries Global): https://au.jabinjuriesglobal.com One Humanity movement www.onehumanitymovement.com Description: An initiative started by Jab Injuries Global to provide the Covid-19 vaccine injured with compensation, healing and community support. Coverse: www.coverse.org.au Description: COVERSE is an Australian public non-profit corporation, dedicated to improving support for Australian residents who have been injured by a COVID-19 vaccine.

