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Prenez-soin de vous, n'attendez pas que quelqu'un d'autre le fasse ! - Jean-Jacques Crevecoeur
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15 views • September 27, 2020
Titre originial : UNE P'TITE VITE AVEC... Jean-Jacques Crèvecoeur ! - Amélie Paul
27 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYENEyEIl6Q
Amélie Paul : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMjnDanC86BYIbVLARs3_9Q
Après notre discours à la Manifestation Pour la Fin de l'État d'Urgence Sanitaire, le samedi 26 septembre à Trois-Rivières, j'ai essayé la "P'tite Vite" avec Jean-Jacques... On a presque réussi...9:21! Désolée pour le son, il y avait de l'action pas mal autour de nous :P
Merci JJ pour ces exercices d'introspection!
La nouvelle plateforme de Jean-Jacques Crèvecoeur: https://www.fulllifechannel.com
MERCI DE SUPPORTER MA CHAÎNE:
*Virement Interac: [email protected] (réponse: Amelie)
*https://www.paypal.me/RebelEffect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Amelie_Paul
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ameliepaul
FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/ameliepaulfanpage
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Amelie_Paul
27 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYENEyEIl6Q
Amélie Paul : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMjnDanC86BYIbVLARs3_9Q
Après notre discours à la Manifestation Pour la Fin de l'État d'Urgence Sanitaire, le samedi 26 septembre à Trois-Rivières, j'ai essayé la "P'tite Vite" avec Jean-Jacques... On a presque réussi...9:21! Désolée pour le son, il y avait de l'action pas mal autour de nous :P
Merci JJ pour ces exercices d'introspection!
La nouvelle plateforme de Jean-Jacques Crèvecoeur: https://www.fulllifechannel.com
MERCI DE SUPPORTER MA CHAÎNE:
*Virement Interac: [email protected] (réponse: Amelie)
*https://www.paypal.me/RebelEffect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Amelie_Paul
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ameliepaul
FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/ameliepaulfanpage
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Amelie_Paul
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