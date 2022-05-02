ESCALATION! REP. KINZINGER DROPS 'WAR WITH RUSSIA' BILL IN THE US HOUSE.

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
US Rep Adam Kinzinger (R-AZ) has introduced an authorization for the use of force against Russia bill in the US House, allowing President Biden to take the country to war with the nuclear-armed country in the case of a bio/chemical/nuclear attack on Ukraine. What about the danger of false flags? Also today: US training Ukrainian troops in Germany, Ghost of Kiev unmasked, and Pelosi takes on the bullies...