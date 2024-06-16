BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Breanna Morello Is Trying to Save the Nation One Truth Bomb at a Time
10 months ago

Independent journalism is the future. At least we hope it is because if we continue as a nation to depend on corrupt corporate media then the vast majority are going to continue to be led astray.


Nobody knows this better than conservative show host Breanna Morello. She has gone through every level of the corporate media talent grinder and was able to emerge mostly unscathed. Now as an independent journalist she's dropping truth bombs most days of the week with intelligent insights and incredible guests.


She joined The JD Rucker Show today for a provocative look at the issues that matter to Americans the most.


