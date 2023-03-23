Trip to a music festival

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgYZgmrSuAQ
International Music Festival in Yaroslavl, March 2019. Backstage. This is a gluing of a video from what was ... well, you understand =))) The quality is "as is", and this is an addition to the old videos:
1) Violetta sings Love between us - Silver (SEREBRO)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArcsLh_t5Fw
2) LIVE (Russia 2019) - my boy - Billie Eilish
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sB_uizZ6gok
Tours and performances in Russian cities at music competitions and festivals in 2019 (Moscow, Yaroslavl, Vologda, Syktyvkar)
Telegram Violetta Vennman (All over again)
https://t.me/+4HsgFowOrY5hYWUy
https://www.instagram.com/vilaa.lu/
https://coub.com/violettawennman
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Violet. Child model (photographer Stefan Wennman) - Sweden, Austria. From the age of 18 model "Nude" - the Netherlands.
Professional stage, pop genres. Professional dancing, vocals. Voice imitation.
I take part in performances in Russia.
Faculty of Film and Arts Industry, Netherlands.
