Trip to a music festival
13 views
shipshard
Published Yesterday |
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgYZgmrSuAQ 

International Music Festival in Yaroslavl, March 2019. Backstage. This is a gluing of a video from what was ... well, you understand =))) The quality is "as is", and this is an addition to the old videos:


1) Violetta sings Love between us - Silver (SEREBRO)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArcsLh_t5Fw 


2) LIVE (Russia 2019) - my boy - Billie Eilish

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sB_uizZ6gok 


Tours and performances in Russian cities at music competitions and festivals in 2019 (Moscow, Yaroslavl, Vologda, Syktyvkar)


Telegram Violetta Vennman (All over again)

https://t.me/+4HsgFowOrY5hYWUy 


https://www.instagram.com/vilaa.lu/ 

https://coub.com/violettawennman 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://vk.com/shipshardvk 


All links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 


Violet. Child model (photographer Stefan Wennman) - Sweden, Austria. From the age of 18 model "Nude" - the Netherlands.

Professional stage, pop genres. Professional dancing, vocals. Voice imitation.

I take part in performances in Russia.

Faculty of Film and Arts Industry, Netherlands.


musiclivesilverdancingfestivalsongsteenagersconcertmoscowyouthbackstagetripsyaroslavlmusic festivalmusic competitioninternational music competitioninternational music festivallove between usserebrosyktyvkarkomi

