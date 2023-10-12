Red Horse Rides on October Thirteenth

Here is the link to my other video called, "The Crazy Islamic Version of Jesus Return."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Nz8_WwAc0Y&t=26s&ab_channel=FreedFromEvil
Read about the real Jesus in the Bible today! Start with the book of John.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&version=NET
My website can be found here: MysteryBabylonExposed.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.