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How Are So Many People Tricked: Trauma Coach Meredeth Miller, Atty.--Reiner Fuellmich
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241 views • November 21, 2021
Trauma Coach Meredeth Miller explains how the constant cycle of punishment/reward that the Mainstream Media and Politicians are using to control and lie to the masses is IDENTICAL to an abusive relationship. Starting with (#1) 2-weeks to "flatten the curve", (#2) then they give a little freedom as a reward, (#3) then they lie and tell us there's ANOTHER outbreak (bad people), (#4) this justifies a NEW lockdown. (#5) then if the victim questions or speaks up, the opressor BLAMES the victim for questioning the opressor's motoives. And thus, the cycle repeats over and over. Also, this behavior is used in various cults throughout history. People generally go crazy in groups (en mass) , and only wake up ONE person at a time... (individually) This is the lesson humanity needs to BURN into their brain to avoid being manipulated forever.
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