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1st word edited Release God's Power into Ohio! 9th AV
Resistance Chicks
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80 views • July 22, 2021
Read Along: https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/07/realist-verses-pedestrian.html
Only one solution: ***Kansas for President*** ***Farms For Everyone***campaign slogan from 2016. Garden of Eden. Be good caretakers of the earth. Adam you will struggle farming against weeds and briers. It just is man's calling! To farm. The solution will always be the same. In 1890 everyone went to church, and owned their land, no debt. Gold and Silver coins the only money. All from the Declaration of Independent and The Constitution. No electricity, no refrigeration, no cars, no modern inventions. Everyone had plenty of everything, plus 10 to 12 children, 4 or 5 horses for heavy work, transportation, chickens cows for milk and meat, pigs, . Coal, firewood heated homes, Everything renewable. (you can make charcoal for coal.) Mike Adams: there is an herb in your back yard for every ailment! Turn to God he has answer for every problem he Created the earth and you! ***Justice*** we all get our great grand daddies land that was stole after 1933 back! Only gold and silver coins are money! Anything bought with fiat or gold back is illegal transaction! Bill gates owns nothing.
The Sun shines on our Land Again. The Righteous are in Power! Ohio is Already Free! Almighty God set us Free. God gives Police Officers inspiration to turn on bad guys, the wicked and to throw them in jail. Love American men again. Who are Strong Healthy Free from sin! Honest good men.
Pornographers' wicked, lust filled, dirty mind, perverted will no longer have their filthy dirty hands around our necks any more! Revelation 6 the Black Horses destroys what FDR did.
A silver dimes buys 3 flour sacks full! The word of God tells men what the value of silver is!
With this word we crush the head of the snake. Amos 8 and James 3 convict them of their crimes. (Amos 8 at the Bottom of blog)
A Mighty Fortress
The word of God fell the Serpent! The Battle field belongs to God. God wins the battle. The field belongs t God.
Word of the Lord is two edge sword. Amos 8 tells their crime, Amos 9 is the correction, justice. The same thing with Revelations 6 the 4 horsemen.
Realist verses a Pedestrian Release God's Power into Ohio!
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biblecreationevolutionhomeschoolingohiogold and silver coinspsalm 46constitutional moneyhorses are our transportation
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