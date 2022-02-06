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Christ Comes for the Remnant of Israel (part 2
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15 views • February 06, 2022
How does the Woman--the Remnant of Israel--actually get to the place of safety in the wilderness? The answer may surprise you!
Link to show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1s1TyGV_YCHxmdttLtqfBAeA0Kb_p8nwb/view?usp=sharing
Link to part 1: https://youtu.be/X6ov64TxUsI
Link to show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1s1TyGV_YCHxmdttLtqfBAeA0Kb_p8nwb/view?usp=sharing
Link to part 1: https://youtu.be/X6ov64TxUsI
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