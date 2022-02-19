© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates on Omnicron and immunity
Follow
0
Share
Report
173 views • February 19, 2022
Bill Gates: "Sadly the virus itself particularly the variant called Omicron is a type of vaccine, that is it creates both B cell and T cell immunity, and it's done a better job of getting out to the world population than we have with vaccines."
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/3687
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/3687
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.