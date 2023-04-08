Sodom & Gomorrah is alive: transgender supporters are increasingly violent (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com).





Stew Peters interviews Chris Elston who was quietly demonstrating against the abuse of children at the hands of transgender individuals who are demon possessed.



Western nations are the modern-day version of Sodom and Gomorrah as sexual perverts want to go after innocent children to corrupt their minds.



We are truly living in the end times, in the day of Noah and Lot, in the days of Sodom and Gomorrah.



In Matthew 18:6, the Lord Jesus Christ says: But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.





That includes Catholic prelates who have been caught in the abuse of children, primarily young boys! Drag queen story time tellers are no different.





