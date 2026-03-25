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“This Is Very Dangerous - This Is Silencing Free Speech! "
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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POWERFUL INTERVIEW: “This Is Very Dangerous- This Is Silencing Free Speech! Why Are We Associating Criticism Of A Foreign Government That’s Committing Genocide With Hating Jewish People?!”

https://www.infowars.com/posts/powerful-interview-this-is-very-dangerous-this-is-silencing-free-speech-why-are-we-associating-criticism-of-a-foreign-government-thats-committing-genocide-with-hating-jewish-people

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A good clear pdf scan of the whole Douay-Rheims Bible, a 1914 edition, can be downloaded from archive.org at this link. This Version is 1,432 pages (100.6 MB).

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Canada’s House Of Commons Passes ‘Anti-Christian’ Bill That Would Criminalize Quoting Bible

https://www.infowars.com/posts/canadas-house-of-commons-passes-anti-christian-bill-that-would-criminalize-quoting-bible

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free speechthis is very dangerousthis is silencing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy