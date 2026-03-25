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POWERFUL INTERVIEW: “This Is Very Dangerous- This Is Silencing Free Speech! Why Are We Associating Criticism Of A Foreign Government That’s Committing Genocide With Hating Jewish People?!”
https://www.infowars.com/posts/powerful-interview-this-is-very-dangerous-this-is-silencing-free-speech-why-are-we-associating-criticism-of-a-foreign-government-thats-committing-genocide-with-hating-jewish-people
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A good clear pdf scan of the whole Douay-Rheims Bible, a 1914 edition, can be downloaded from archive.org at this link. This Version is 1,432 pages (100.6 MB).
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Canada’s House Of Commons Passes ‘Anti-Christian’ Bill That Would Criminalize Quoting Bible
https://www.infowars.com/posts/canadas-house-of-commons-passes-anti-christian-bill-that-would-criminalize-quoting-bible