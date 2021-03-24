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The 'March for Freedom' Protests! LIVE TV Interview! Bold AmightyWind Polish Youth Minister Reads YAHS Prophecy Given to Elisheva Eliyahu 03/20/21 (mirrored)
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60 views • March 24, 2021
this is a mirrored video on Rumble from Yahsladyinred here is the link below
https://rumble.com/vexdp7-live-interview-during-the-march-for-freedom-protests-amightywind-ministry.html
Rumble — At the March for Freedom on Saturday 20 March 2021--faithful members of the AmightyWind Polish branch/congregation joined the march and protested the vaccine agenda & lockdowns, and managed to get an interview with probably the largest independent internet Polish TV station. Millions of souls are being led to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH (JESUS CHRIST) in the process.
Please visit http://amightywind.com
https://rumble.com/vexdp7-live-interview-during-the-march-for-freedom-protests-amightywind-ministry.html
Rumble — At the March for Freedom on Saturday 20 March 2021--faithful members of the AmightyWind Polish branch/congregation joined the march and protested the vaccine agenda & lockdowns, and managed to get an interview with probably the largest independent internet Polish TV station. Millions of souls are being led to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH (JESUS CHRIST) in the process.
Please visit http://amightywind.com
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