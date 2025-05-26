Emmanuel Macron abused by his husband, (oops, wife) - part 1

Poor Emmanuel is being abused by his "wife." No wonder he's always looking for hugs from others—especially Zelensky.

Macron Dismisses Viral Video Showing Wife Hitting Him: “We’re Just Joking Around”

French President Emmanuel Macron downplayed a video circulating online where his wife appears to slap him in the face, telling The Washington Post:

“My wife and I are just fooling around—it’s just a joke.”

The clip sparked ridicule on social media, with users mocking Macron and sarcastically suggesting he call a domestic violence hotline.