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088 - A Desire For Smooth Things Spoken Or Pure, Unvarnished Truth? - WUP 88
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24 views • December 25, 2021
In Episode 88 we discuss possible ways on how to deal with situations where one encounters opposition in order for truth to triumph. The Bible and Spirit of Prophecy makes it clear that the truth will not be popular and that we can expect resistance from all sides, including from within. Sadly it is because most people want to hear smooth messages that are soft to the ear and don't require much sacrifice, rather than the pure, unvarnished truth that moves one to repentance.
Links for further study:
The Word of God Versus Modern Bible Versions (book) by Miloslav Dunka
order a copy here: [email protected]
The Jesuits and the Counter Reformation
Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu12z...
Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAJot...
Distraction Dilemma by Christian Berdahl
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
Links for further study:
The Word of God Versus Modern Bible Versions (book) by Miloslav Dunka
order a copy here: [email protected]
The Jesuits and the Counter Reformation
Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu12z...
Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAJot...
Distraction Dilemma by Christian Berdahl
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Donation Options
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ad_africa
Other Donation Options: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download All ADMA material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries....
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
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