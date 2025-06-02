RT News - June 2 2025 6AM GMT

June 2, 2025

rt.com









Russia's delegation touches down in Istanbul ahead of the second round of direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. Last month's inaugural talks were the first between the two countries since the start of the Ukraine conflict. Ahead of that, two bridges collapsed in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions, leaving seven people dead and over 70 injured, with the aftermath still being dealt with. Children were among the casualties of the incident in the Bryansk region. RT spoke exclusively with the conductor of one of the trains derailed in the incident. The latest Israeli bombing of tents sheltering displaced Palestinian in southern Gaza reportedly claims four lives, with dozens more wounded.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515