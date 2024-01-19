Create New Account
The Vilna Gaon Prophecy - Netanyahu is Mashiach Ben Yosef
Freed From Evil
Benjamin Netanyahu claims to be related to the lead Rabbinical leader The Vilna Gaon, otherwise known as Eliyahu ben Shlomo Zalman. The Gaon made a prophecy about 200 years ago about the events leading up to the Messiah's arrival. They have two Messiah's in this prophecy. The first is a man of war, the other brings in peace.

messiahkabbalahprophecyjewszionismnetanyahutorahjudaismgog and magogmetatronvilna gaon

