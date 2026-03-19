Ritter’s Rant 082: Fool Around, Find Out - March 18, 2026 - 'Today Israel took a step too far striking the South Pars gas field' - Scott Ritter

Ritter’s Rant 082: Fool Around, Find Out - March 18, 2026

Trump started this war. The American people yawned. Iran is finishing it. The American people wake up. But it is too late--we fooled around, and we are about to find out.

'Today Israel took a step too far striking the South Pars gas field'

Link to this video, go an give him a thumbs up and a quick view too.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eine299Ro38

