Ritter’s Rant 082: Fool Around, Find Out - March 18, 2026 - 'Today Israel took a step too far striking the South Pars gas field' - Scott Ritter

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Ritter’s Rant 082: Fool Around, Find Out - March 18, 2026
Trump started this war. The American people yawned. Iran is finishing it. The American people wake up. But it is too late--we fooled around, and we are about to find out.
'Today Israel took a step too far striking the South Pars gas field'
Link to this video, go an give him a thumbs up and a quick view too.