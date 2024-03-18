Create New Account
Unless Western feminist nations repent cross-dressing in men’s hotpants & yoga pants nephilim return
ChristianRapture
Published 14 hours ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2024). Unless the Western feminist nations' post-1960 most evil generation does not repent of their cross-dressing in men's hotpants & yoga pants, God's judgment will bring the sun to burn their ugly buttocks and ugly breasts, and the Arctic ice will melt to release all the Noah's days flood Atlantis NWO reptilian cannibal nephilim giants & dinosaurs from the Hollow Earth. Warn all your church donators or join the devil already as a cowardly traitor, with the blood of 6 billion people on your hands as a fake “Bible’s watchman on the wall.” Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in anger & terror & disgust, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…

 

