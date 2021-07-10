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WE ARE WATCHING WHAT YOU ARE DOING DEEP STATE - Dam Radiotyle
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200 views • July 10, 2021
WE ARE WATCHING WHAT YOU ARE DOING DEEP STATE - Dam Radiotyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/txO24sglfL3L/
We are catching on to what the Deep State are putting down, problem is, we ain't picking it up. We see what they are doing and we are making adjustments. Their narrative is breaking down, and breaking down quite quickly. Keep holding the line, and be ready for crazy because stuff is building up in the background and it will strike when the time is right. Understand, the good guys will take advantage of this when it happens, we all just need to stay calm and protect our house and hood. God Bless America. WWG1WGA
Link to Lawsuit: takeonbigtech.com
Please subscribe to me @on_the_fringe on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
More Stuff:
___________________________________
The Deep Rig:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/91d0c0b3-0b8e-4ccc-8e0b-156c0442ddae
Odysee: https://odysee.com/The-Deep-Rig-Full-Movie:a1fb4aaa803e2b26c3952402b08b3b01b58fcd14
Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258765175537225728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Part 2: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258767223504969728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
This is how the vaccine (nano-dust), spike Protein, Graphene oxide + 5g Control your brain
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Zfs6TL
Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/s/vdsvtvvugkaxec4/This%20is%20how%20the%20nano-dust%20%28from%20vaxx%29%2C%20spike%20Protein%2C%20Graphene%20oxide%20%26%205g%20Control%20your%20brain%20-%20Copy.docx?dl=0
Graphene Oxide ~ The Mechanism For Connection To 5G Grid
https://odysee.com/@Sasquatch:6/Graphene-Oxide---The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:e?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Magnetism In People Is Caused By Graphene Oxide Claims Lawsuit 6-26-2021
https://odysee.com/@DuckHK:b/6262021c:8?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Neuroscientists at UCL have developed an ‘all-optical’ method for simultaneous recording and alteration of nervous impulses in the living brain.
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2014/dec/22/researchers-read-and-write-brain-activity-with-light
Genetically Engineered 'Magneto' Protein Remotely Controls Brain & Behavior ~ BadAss Methodology
https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/Genetically-Engineered-Magneto-Protein:1?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Infinite Waters (Diving Deep)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9oMPGTMKdY
Genetically engineered 'Magneto' protein remotely controls brain and behaviour
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/Graphene-Oxide-The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:9
In vivo manipulation of zebrafish behavior using Magneto2.0
https://youtu.be/iHTpJNSNFlc
NEURALDUST-Brain-Computer-Interface - Robert Duncan
https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/NEURALDUST-Brain-Computer-Interface---Robert-Duncan:8?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
=============================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Our-Great-Awakening-113229341014946
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/stpierrs/
[TikTok] https://www.tiktok.com/@shane_st_pierre?lang=en&;is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/txO24sglfL3L/
We are catching on to what the Deep State are putting down, problem is, we ain't picking it up. We see what they are doing and we are making adjustments. Their narrative is breaking down, and breaking down quite quickly. Keep holding the line, and be ready for crazy because stuff is building up in the background and it will strike when the time is right. Understand, the good guys will take advantage of this when it happens, we all just need to stay calm and protect our house and hood. God Bless America. WWG1WGA
Link to Lawsuit: takeonbigtech.com
Please subscribe to me @on_the_fringe on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
More Stuff:
___________________________________
The Deep Rig:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/91d0c0b3-0b8e-4ccc-8e0b-156c0442ddae
Odysee: https://odysee.com/The-Deep-Rig-Full-Movie:a1fb4aaa803e2b26c3952402b08b3b01b58fcd14
Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258765175537225728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Part 2: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258767223504969728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
This is how the vaccine (nano-dust), spike Protein, Graphene oxide + 5g Control your brain
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Zfs6TL
Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/s/vdsvtvvugkaxec4/This%20is%20how%20the%20nano-dust%20%28from%20vaxx%29%2C%20spike%20Protein%2C%20Graphene%20oxide%20%26%205g%20Control%20your%20brain%20-%20Copy.docx?dl=0
Graphene Oxide ~ The Mechanism For Connection To 5G Grid
https://odysee.com/@Sasquatch:6/Graphene-Oxide---The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:e?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Magnetism In People Is Caused By Graphene Oxide Claims Lawsuit 6-26-2021
https://odysee.com/@DuckHK:b/6262021c:8?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Neuroscientists at UCL have developed an ‘all-optical’ method for simultaneous recording and alteration of nervous impulses in the living brain.
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2014/dec/22/researchers-read-and-write-brain-activity-with-light
Genetically Engineered 'Magneto' Protein Remotely Controls Brain & Behavior ~ BadAss Methodology
https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/Genetically-Engineered-Magneto-Protein:1?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Infinite Waters (Diving Deep)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9oMPGTMKdY
Genetically engineered 'Magneto' protein remotely controls brain and behaviour
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/Graphene-Oxide-The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:9
In vivo manipulation of zebrafish behavior using Magneto2.0
https://youtu.be/iHTpJNSNFlc
NEURALDUST-Brain-Computer-Interface - Robert Duncan
https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/NEURALDUST-Brain-Computer-Interface---Robert-Duncan:8?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
=============================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Our-Great-Awakening-113229341014946
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/stpierrs/
[TikTok] https://www.tiktok.com/@shane_st_pierre?lang=en&;is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1
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