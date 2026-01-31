Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 31 January 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This shows part of a speech at Parliament House and the other two in the Bourke Street Mall. For those who hear, these messages are wake up calls. Big events are happening and even bigger changes are on the way. Corrupt government and other corrupt corporations are on the ropes and much will be revealed during the first half of 2026 as exposures begin to happen. The messages are a mixture of caution and an encouragement to "hang in there" in truth, and expect justice to take out evil in all its forms.