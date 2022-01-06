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Megyn Kelly on the COVID Truth That's Starting to Come Out Now
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691 views • January 06, 2022
FINALLY...The LIES of the ELITES are exposed.
Megyn Kelly on how the left is coming around to the COVID truth on vaccines, lockdowns, masks, cases vs. hospitalizations, and more.
Megyn Kelly on how the left is coming around to the COVID truth on vaccines, lockdowns, masks, cases vs. hospitalizations, and more.
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