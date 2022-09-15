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Russia Ukraine Updates
September 13, 2022
Footage of the detention of Ukrainian saboteurs who were preparing terrorist attacks in the Crimea and Kherson region.
During the search, the criminals found a grenade and a firearm.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jw2pn-detention-of-ukrainian-saboteurs-who-were-preparing-terrorist-attacks.html