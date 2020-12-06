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EP 2225-9AM Election Fraudster Identified; NOT ARRESTED As Georgia Gov Calls For "Signature Audit"
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45 views • December 06, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2225-9AM EASTERN
FRIDAY - DECEMBER 04, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2661984176 

EP 2225-9AM Election Fraudster Identified; NOT ARRESTED As Georgia Gov Calls For "Signature Audit"  

Ruby Freeman, has been identified as one of the criminals who were caught on video counting illegal ballots from a suitcase stashed under a table!  As you can see from the video one woman in a purple top was filmed helping pull out the ballots and then sitting down to count the ballots. The Georgia Senate Oversight Committee held a hearing on Thursday on the massive election fraud in the state. Trump’s legal team showed a video from the State Farm Arena tabulation center when poll workers were told to leave at 10:25 PM.  A few “workers” stayed behind and were seen pulling suitcases full of ballots out from under tables to be tabulated! As of now Ruby Freeman has not been arrested.  https://bit.ly/3quGddC 

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