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Jason A: DMT - The Scary Truth! Stay Away From Drugs! [15.12.2021]
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197 views • December 15, 2021
- Fantastic work Jason A. You never disappoint us.
- They arent warning about psychadelics, theyre promoting them. Dont you know how these people work by now?
Dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, is a drug best known for its ability to produce powerful visual hallucinations. Many regard the high from DMT as a spiritual experience. DMT is a naturally occurring tryptamine compound found in many different kinds of plants, and it can also be made in a lab.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=DMT&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
"For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places." - Ephesians 6:12
#DMT #JoeRogan #MikeTyson
38,493 views Dec 15, 2021
Jason A
1.14M subscribers
https://youtu.be/MrtH9ami6JA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
- They arent warning about psychadelics, theyre promoting them. Dont you know how these people work by now?
Dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, is a drug best known for its ability to produce powerful visual hallucinations. Many regard the high from DMT as a spiritual experience. DMT is a naturally occurring tryptamine compound found in many different kinds of plants, and it can also be made in a lab.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=DMT&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
"For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places." - Ephesians 6:12
#DMT #JoeRogan #MikeTyson
38,493 views Dec 15, 2021
Jason A
1.14M subscribers
https://youtu.be/MrtH9ami6JA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
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