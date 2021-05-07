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Surviving communism
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242 views • May 07, 2021
Stefan Verstappen, April 26, 2021
Start 3:27
News Flash, we all live under a communist tyranny!
Another insightful and entertaining podcast with one of the leading survivalists Stefan Verstappen. We talk the latest craziness in Canada as well as how to counter some of the known communist goals, are you prepared?
https://tradcatknight.org/2021/04/26/new-special-guest-exclusive-podcast-april-26-stefan-verstappen-they-will-take-everything-you-own-countering-the-communist-goals/
TRADCATKNIGHT / ORDER OF THE EAGLE
https://tradcatknight.org/
Stefan
To download the most important collection of books you need to survive visit: https://www.chinastrategies.com/survival-library/
For a consultation click here: https://www.chinastrategies.com/preparedness-consulting/
Folks I could use a little help, If you can, thank you https://paypal.me/stefanverstappen
Start 3:27
News Flash, we all live under a communist tyranny!
Another insightful and entertaining podcast with one of the leading survivalists Stefan Verstappen. We talk the latest craziness in Canada as well as how to counter some of the known communist goals, are you prepared?
https://tradcatknight.org/2021/04/26/new-special-guest-exclusive-podcast-april-26-stefan-verstappen-they-will-take-everything-you-own-countering-the-communist-goals/
TRADCATKNIGHT / ORDER OF THE EAGLE
https://tradcatknight.org/
Stefan
To download the most important collection of books you need to survive visit: https://www.chinastrategies.com/survival-library/
For a consultation click here: https://www.chinastrategies.com/preparedness-consulting/
Folks I could use a little help, If you can, thank you https://paypal.me/stefanverstappen
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