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A poem for humanity; how beautiful life can be
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45 views • June 04, 2022
As a half french Canadian some texts flow better in french than dutch or english. This one I wrote to myself after the discovery of the truth about the earth. When God created it to his perfection, He was right. We should not let us be deceived by powers who know no love nor humor in life unlike us, children of God.
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